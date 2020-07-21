OKLAHOMA CITY -- Each August, the Oklahoma History Center hosts the Back to School Bash. This annual event brings together museums and other educational organizations to give educators the opportunity to learn about their resources and to plan for the upcoming school year. This year, the event has moved online, with registered organizations featured on the Oklahoma Museums Association's Back to School Bash webpage at www.okmuseums.org.
Participating organizations will highlight the programs, activities and materials they have developed for students. As an added bonus, the OHC is sponsoring a Facebook Live door prize giveaway on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. on www.facebook.com/okhistorycenter. Each organization will donate a door prize, which will be given away to registered Facebook Live participants. To register to win a door prize, visit www.okhistory.org/backtoschool.
Museums and educational organizations can register to participate in the Back to School Bash until July 24. Those who would like to participate can go to www.okhistory.org/backtoschool and click on the "Register Your Organization Today" button.
For additional information, call Carrie Fox at 405-522-0791 or visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter/classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.