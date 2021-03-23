OK travelers need to get REAL IDs by October

Oklahomans who plan to fly anywhere after Oct. 1 will need to get an Oklahoma REAL ID license or identification card.
The REAL ID is an effort by states and the federal government to bolster the reliability and accuracy of state-issued IDs, mainly to inhibit terrorists' ability to use fraudulent IDs. The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for the state to become REAL ID-compliant several times, with the most recent deadline set at Oct. 1, 2021.
Brenda Brooks, Cherokee County tag agent, doesn't expect the state to get another extension, though.
"We've got it in place now, so I don't think that's going to be an option anymore," she said.
The Cherokee County Tag Agency had been dealing with some delays since the beginning of the year, working along with others to issue the new forms of identification. There were times last month when the agency's equipment would go down for two to three hours.
However, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, technical difficulties causing slowdowns in the state's new driver license software have been identified and improved, with the system averaging over 95 percent overall efficiency since March 1
"It was a horrible issue just last month, actually," said Brooks. "But it's been better for about the past week. It's not been nearly as bad and we haven't come across as many slowdowns as we were having."
Appointments for the tag agency remain booked until April 1, at which time Brooks said they will begin taking the first 30 people who visit for driver's licenses as walk-ins. The first 30 people who show up will be signed up to get their business taken care of that day.
Those who want to get their REAL IDs need state-issued birth certificates, Social Security cards, and two proofs of physical address.
"That's for a male," said Brooks. "A female has to have more. They have to have any and all marriage licenses and divorce decrees, unless they have a passport. If they have a passport, then you can bypass that and they'll just need a Social Security card and two proofs of address."
For those without a Social Security card, or who cannot find theirs, tax documents including the person's full Social Security number would suffice. All documents provided must be originals, too; the agency cannot take photocopies.
Air travel remains low, compared to years' past. According to the Transportation Security Administration, traveler throughput for March 15 was 1,263,990, compared to 2020's March 15, with 1,519,192. And for the same day in 2019, traveler throughput was 2,545,742.
However, travel sentiment is in a better position than it has been since the start of the pandemic. According to the U.S. Travel Association's January Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index Report, half of American travelers indicated they are excited about going somewhere in the near term, and 55 percent of American travelers are in a ready-to-travel state of mind. The Association also said just under half of American travelers expect to take a trip for leisure in the next three months.
Anyone hoping to take a trip soon won't have many options outside of the U.S., though. In the United Kingdom, a national lockdown has been imposed, with foreign nationals subject to stay-at-home orders. A traveler must have a medical certificate with a negative COVID-19 test result and is subject to a 10-day self-isolation upon arrival. Many European countries have similar restrictions in place. Mexico does not have restrictions for air travel, but those who visit from countries impacted by COVID-19 will be screened and quarantined, if necessary.
TSA has also implemented President Joe Biden's Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel by requiring travelers to wear face masks when they are in airports, bus and rail stations, as well as while on passenger aircraft, public transportation, passenger railroads, and over-the-road buses operating on scheduled fixed-routes.
"This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response," said Darby LaJoye, senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator. "As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers."
The federal face mask requirement extends to the nation's domestic network of airports; passengers and crewmembers flying aboard airplanes operated by domestic and foreign air carriers with inbound flights to U.S. ports of entry; and surface transportation modes, such as passenger rail, bus systems, and over-the-road bus companies. Passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport. Failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties.
