OK2A honors Culver with Minuteman of the Year Award

Tom Salmon, head of the Cherokee County Oklahoma Second Amendment Chapter, right, hands Bob Ed Culver his OK2A 2022 Minuteman of the Year Award.

Bob Ed Culver, District 4 state representative in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, was honored with the OK2A 2022 Minuteman of the Year Award for his work introducing and passing legislation that reflects support for the U.S. Constitution and Oklahomans’ Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The award was presented on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association's Cherokee County chapter meeting in Tahlequah. Culver is known as a defender of individual rights has an A-plus voting record with OK2A. The Cherokee County Chapter of OK2A meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Hillside Church in Tahlequah.

