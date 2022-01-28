The Cherokee County chapter of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillside Church, 900 S. Campbell Road. Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, who is also a candidate for the U.S. Senate, will speak.
OK2A is a statewide organization that supports the Second Amendment, constitutional rights, and personal liberty in the State of Oklahoma. The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of the people to keep and bear arms.
The OK2A educates the community on current issues and works closely with legislators to promote laws. They meet the first Tuesday of each month at Hillside Church. For information, visit OK2A on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ok2aassociation. Contact Tom Salmon at salmonto1@mac.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.