Oklahoma Human Services has announced today a 20 percent retroactive rate increase for Community Living, Aging and Protective Services and Developmental Disabilities Services waivered services providers.
These interventions are retroactive to Oct. 1- Dec. 31, 2020. Pending approval by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority board, OKDHS is seeking interventions for Jan. 1-March 31, 2021, and April 1-June 30, 2021. The first payment will be sent in August, with subsequent payments made in 90-day increments.
Home and Community Based Waiver Services include a comprehensive array of services. HCBS uses a person-centered planning approach where an individual's team assesses the needs of the individual and develops a plan of care to address needs. Waivered services providers are experiencing significant workforce shortages. Higher wages offered by businesses competing for the same labor pool is a primary contributor to the HCBS labor shortage, and the lack of qualified and skilled labor has increased over time, increasing provider costs.
To learn more, visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/developmental-disabilities-services.html.
To apply for services, visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/areacontactinfo.htm;. To learn more about OKDHS' CAP, including the Advantage Waiver program, or to apply for services, visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/cap/advantage-services.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.