OKLAHOMA CITY - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Oklahoma Human Services wants to remind Oklahomans that AbuseIsNotOK. Earlier this year, the agency launched a new online portal, AbuseIsNotOK.org, for the general public, community partners and law enforcement to report allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults to Adult Protective Services. In addition to the new portal, calls will continue to be answered at the statewide abuse hotline at 1-800-522-3511.
OKDHS, in collaboration with the Oklahoma Attorney General's office, has also developed an educational website with information about preventing elder abuse, warning signs and community resources. A toolkit has also been developed to help partners and the general public spread the word about protecting older Oklahomans.
"Each year, thousands of older Oklahomans suffer abuse, neglect and exploitation by family members and other caregivers," said OKDHS Aging Services Director Jeromy Buchanan. "The new portal allows Oklahomans to make reports in support of our elders to offer them help and hope when they need us most."
In State Fiscal Year 2019, nearly 19,000 allegations of vulnerable adult abuse, neglect and exploitation were reported to OKDHS APS. Numerous community partners work with APS to provide vulnerable adults and their caretakers with access to services to help individuals who cannot protect themselves because of age or disability.
"Senior citizens are among our most vulnerable," said Attorney General Mike Hunter.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office uses a team-based approach to identify, investigate and prosecute Medicaid fraud, abuse, neglect and exploitation of patients committed by health care providers, health care facilities and other Medicaid providers. Members of the MFCU also offer continuing education opportunities to law enforcement, nursing home staff and candidates for a long-term care administrator's license. In the last five years, the MFCU has recovered over $91 million for the Medicaid program and acquired over 126 criminal convictions in fraud and abuse cases.
"No one likes to think of Cherokee citizens abusing their elders," said Lisa James, manager of family/elder services for the Cherokee Nation. "Elders are held in high esteem and, in the past, the community would not have permitted it to happen. This is a new age with many changes to Cherokee communities. Drugs, poverty and mental health issues have caused a break down in families and communities allowing elder abuse to flourish. The Cherokee Nation is taking steps to address elder abuse by applying for and receiving grants to provide Elder Protective Services and by working with the OKDHS Adult Protective Services to offer assistance to individuals and families experiencing elder abuse. The Cherokee Nation's goal is to improve the quality of life for elders of the nation by providing information, referrals and advocating for their safety, protection and stability."
Those who suspect a vulnerable adult is the victim of abuse, neglect or exploitation should report it immediately to AbuseIsNotOK.org or call 1-800-522-3511.
