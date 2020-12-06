OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Human Services has announced a retroactive rate adjustment for Medicaid Waiver providers serving Oklahomans with developmental disabilities and low-income seniors.
This one-time payment will aid providers with increased costs related to personal protective equipment and unprecedented overtime directly related to serving during COVID-19.
"We value the dedication of these provider communities," said OKDHS Director and Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives Justin Brown. "There is no greater measure of character and compassion than caring for people when they can't care for themselves, including when the people being served are sick or recovering from COVID-19."
Payments will be a one-time 20-percent retroactive rate adjustment for services rendered April 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, and will be issued in February 2021 after all of the approval processes and public comment periods have been satisfied.
"COVID-19 has reinforced the commitment of providers who serve people with developmental disabilities to be the 24/7 community system ensuring health and safety needs are met," said Pat Ownbey, executive director of Oklahoma Community-Based Providers. "We are abundantly appreciative to the leadership of OKDHS for valuing services for our people, and providing relief and support so we may continue to stand and serve as this pandemic intensifies."
Providers will not need to do anything to receive this payment other than have all of their billing complete and up-to-date for the applicable timeframe by Jan. 1, 2021. OKDHS' partner agency, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, will recycle claims and will make the lump sum payment on the agency's behalf by the end of February.
