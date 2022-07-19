Oklahoma Farm Bureau has been chosen as one of three entities that will manage the new State of Oklahoma Business Accelerator Program.
OKFB was selected to administer the accelerator program in rural parts of the state by the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology.
The accelerator program was created to help Oklahoma companies grow while creating jobs in the state. The program has been a priority for Gov. Kevin Stitt and is funded from appropriations made by the Oklahoma State Legislature in 2021.
“As Oklahomans we understand the role that main-street businesses play in our small towns and rural communities,” said Rodd Moesel, Oklahoma Farm Bureau president. “Our goal is to spur the growth of Oklahoma agricultural businesses involving food processing and value-added businesses that utilize Oklahoma agricultural products.
“Through this program we hope to help expand and support new agricultural production technologies, equipment and services to address needs in fertilizer and crop inputs, drones and crop scouting, record keeping and management. Additionally, we hope to encourage and support new or expanding manufacturing and service businesses across Oklahoma to help produce jobs and income to stimulate growth in our rural communities,” said Moesel.
OKFB is partnering with AgLaunch, a national nonprofit that operates an agricultural business accelerator centered on farmers and innovation, to create an accelerator program to provide resources for agricultural and rural-based businesses in Oklahoma. The accelerator will provide education, knowledge, and experience to help such businesses grow. OKFB’s future efforts will also provide financing options for businesses that successfully complete the accelerator program.
The accelerator for Oklahoma City businesses will be operated by gener8tor, and the Tulsa-based accelerator partner will be announced at a later date.
“We are striving to keep Oklahoma moving forward in technology and economic development. These accelerators and partnerships with gener8tor and Oklahoma Farm Bureau are a significant investment in our state’s business ecosystem. It is a tremendous step in fostering new innovation, creating jobs for Oklahomans, and diversifying our economy, not just in the metro areas, but across the state,” said Elizabeth Hutt Pollard, Oklahoma Secretary of Science and Innovation.
OKFB will continue to develop its accelerator program with a full rollout planned in the near future.
