Oklahoma Farm Bureau is urging rural residents across the state to complete the 2020 Census to ensure a complete and accurate count of rural Oklahoma.
Invitations to participate in the 2020 Census will begin arriving at households across the state in mid-March. The census may be completed online at 2020Census.gov, by phone or by mail.
“Because we’re committed to ensuring the rural way of life continues to thrive for generations to come, Oklahoma Farm Bureau is calling on all our rural friends and neighbors to participate in the 2020 Census,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “Completing the census questionnaire is a quick and easy way to help our rural communities receive the representation they deserve.”
Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau is required by the U.S. Constitution to count the country’s population. The data from the census helps determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and communities over the next 10 years. Census data also is used to draw state legislative and congressional district lines.
The census questionnaire contains 10 questions including age, sex, race and the number of people living in a household, including children. All census responses are used for statistical purposes only and are required by law to remain confidential.
To learn more about the 2020 Census and its impact on rural Oklahoma, visit okfarmbureau.org/census.
