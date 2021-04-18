More than $20,000 was donated to food banks, food pantries and other food aid programs by 41 county Farm Bureaus and county Women's Leadership Committees as a part of Oklahoma Farm Bureau's Community Food Assistance Matching Program.
"This past year has been difficult for many across our state, and those of us in agriculture believe feeding fellow Oklahomans is our duty and responsibility," said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president.
Thirty-seven county Farm Bureaus donated to food organizations, including Cherokee. Four county Women's Leadership Committees also donated, including Canadian County WLC, Comanche County WLC, Garfield County WLC, and Ottawa County WLC. The OKFB Women's Leadership Committee also contributed to two state-level organizations.
OFB is a grassroots farm organization with more than 80,000 members throughout all 77 Oklahoma counties. To learn more, visit okfarmbureau.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.