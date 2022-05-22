OKLAHOMA CITY - Following the appointment by Governor Kevin Stitt and the approval of the Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism committee, the Oklahoma Senate has confirmed the appointment of Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Vice President of Claims Brad Flatt to the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission.
The Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission establishes minimum statewide codes affecting or relating to the built environment for the protection of life and property, to be used throughout the state, assuring public health, safety and welfare.
"We're proud to announce that Brad Flatt, vice president of claims at OKFB Insurance, will be serving as a member of the OUBCC for a four-year term," said Gary Buckner, executive vice president and general manager of OKFB Insurance. "Having served OKFB Insurance for more than 24 years, we are confident that Brad's knowledge and expertise will provide significant value to the state of Oklahoma and we are looking forward to his contributions."
Flatt will replace Stephanie Cliff and his term will begin on July 2. As a member of the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission, Flatt will serve as a representative of the insurance industry, providing knowledge of building codes and experience in property loss mitigation.
Flatt received his bachelor's degree in agriculture business from Panhandle State University and started his career at OKFB Insurance as an adjuster in 1997.
