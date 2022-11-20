OKFB members elect leaders at meeting

NORMAN - Oklahoma Farm Bureau members elected and re-elected several leaders, during the organization's annual meeting, Nov. 11-13.
Roger Moore of Mayes County was elected as the OKFB district six director, filling the seat of retiring board member James Fuser. Moore will represent Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.
Moore and his wife, Renita, own a cattle, row crop, and hay operation near Pryor. He has served on the Mayes County Farm Bureau board for 20 years.
"I've been involved with Farm Bureau my whole life," said Moore. "In 1974 our family was selected as district farm family when I was 14 years old. That made a big impression on me. I think Farm Bureau is a very good organization, and when given the opportunity, I thought I'd take the opportunity to serve the organization that has meant so much to my family over the years."
David VonTungeln of Canadian County was re-elected to serve a three-year term as District 3 director. VonTungeln will represent Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher, Logan, and Oklahoma counties.
Jim Meek of Okmulgee County was re-elected to a three-year term as District 9 director. Meek will represent Creek, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Tulsa, and Washington counties.
The OKFB Women's Leadership Committee re-elected Mignon Bolay of Noble County to serve a two-year term as chair. Karen Dodson of Caddo County, Kelly Blair of Cherokee County, and Cindy Schoenecke of Lincoln County were re-elected to three-year terms as representatives for districts three, six, and nine respectively. Cyndi Mackey of LeFlore County was elected to a two-year term representing district five. Arlene LeMaster of LeFlore County will serve as an ex-officio member on the committee for two years.
The OKFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee chose newly elected at-large member Alisen Anderson and her husband, Jared, to serve a year-long term as YF&R committee chair. The committee also elected Katie Richards to serve as representative for District 1, Jacob and Cassidy Beck for District 3, Dillon Johnson for District 6, Tim Taylor for District 9, and Megan Hankins for the Collegiate Farm Bureau representative.
