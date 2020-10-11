Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma 4-H have teamed up to establish the Oklahoma Farm Bureau/Oklahoma 4-H ATV Training Facility in an effort to combat the rise of off-road vehicle accidents across the state.
Located on 25 acres near the Logan County Fairgrounds in Guthrie, ATV riders 10-years-old and above can participate in the program that covers basic safety techniques through a variety of exercises. The ATV RiderCourse consists of a two-hour online e-course at home, followed by a three-hour hands-on course instructed by licensed ATV Safety Institute instructors.
Youth groups have the option to add a teamwork and leadership component to the course. For information on participating in or hosting a safety course, contact Burton Harmon with OKFB Safety Services at 405-523-2300 or visit okfarmbureau.org/safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.