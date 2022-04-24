This time of year, many people participate in spring cleaning by throwing out broken or unneeded clutter and clearing out their homes to prepare for the months ahead. However, one important element that is often overlooked is reviewing and updating insurance policies as needed. During this season, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance encourages locals to add an insurance review to the priority list.
"While it may not clear out any physical space, spring cleaning your insurance policies can cut unnecessary expenses and ensure that you and your loved ones are protected regardless of what the future holds," said Gary Buckner, executive vice president and general manager of OKFB Insurance. "Regularly updating your coverage plan can prevent potential financial stress and provide you with comfort knowing that you have the coverage you need."
OKFB Insurance is sharing helpful questions to consider when starting insurance policy clean-up this spring.
Policy-holders should call their insurance agent and ask them to review their auto, home and personal liability limits. A high-deductible home or auto insurance policy may save money in premium payments, but it could be difficult to pay the deductible in the case of an emergency. It's important that holders review their budget with an agent to make sure they can afford to pay all deductibles and premiums on an annual basis if needed.
Holders should take some time to create a home inventory list and share it with their insurance agent. This can also help to ensure that users have appropriate coverage for personal property.
Coverage is not one-size-fits-all and circumstances may change significantly over time. An umbrella policy can provide extra liability protection beyond the coverage in auto, homeowners, and farm and ranch insurance policies, further protecting assets. Spring is a good time to work with an agent to review the need for this coverage.
Many insurance companies offer discounts for things like safe driving, owning multiple vehicles, loyalty, and even good student discounts for teen drivers.
Those that didn't qualify for a discount when they bought the policy may no, so it never hurts to ask.
Also, there are issues surrounding the pandemic that may have led to the adjustment or change in the costs of goods and services across Oklahoma. This spring, holders should consider taking some time with their agent to review insurance policies to discuss if coverage was impacted.
