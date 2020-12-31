'Okie Dokie' tells story of 14 flags flown over state

Those interested in the history of Oklahoma will likely enjoy a presentation from the Eastern Oklahoma Library System on the 14 flags that once flew over the state, told by a charismatic character by the name of Okie Dokie.
The presentation is one of several online programs the library system has been working on, as it continues to avoid gathering large groups of people up for activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are doing a lot of virtual programs right now, since we’re not able to have in-person programs,” said Christina Linz, EOLS assistant director. “Okie Dokie is Stephen Smith, who impersonates characters such as Benjamin Franklin, and Okie Dokie is his Oklahoma character.”
In a YouTube video that is about 30-minutes long, Smith discusses flags that were once flown at the state Capitol building in Oklahoma City. Linz said the presentation is geared towards younger generations, but that doesn’t mean adults can’t learn a thing or two.
“Anyone who is studying Oklahoma history might enjoy the program,” said Linz. “It’s just something we find the general public might be interested in. It’s very entertaining.”
The presentation by Smith, or Okie Dokie, begins with how the character got his name. He said when he was born he was handed to his father, who was told to give him a name. His father replied, “Okie Dokie.”
“With a name like Okie Dokie, you’d think I’d want to know about Oklahoma history, and I did and I do,” he said. “So I went all the way down to Oklahoma City and walked up towards the state Capitol. And as I did, I saw 14 flag poles, and on those 14 flags poles were 13 different flags, and one flag pole was empty. We’ll talk about that later.”
It was 30 years ago that Okie Dokie was at the Capitol building. He said before then it was common practice for flags, once they were worn out, to be removed and burned. So he asked if he could have them so he could tell everyone about the history of the state, to which they replied, “Okie Dokie.”
“If you go there today, why what you’re going to see is 14 flag poles and 14 Oklahoma flags on those poles,” said Dokie. “But back then, each flag was different, and they signified people who owned the state or claimed our state, and these flags came across our state.”
While many might think the first flag to fly over Oklahoma might be a Native American flag, Smith said tribes didn’t have rectangular pieces of cloth to signify who they were, so they didn’t have flags. He also said people might think the flag of Columbus was the first to be flown in the state, but he pointed out that Columbus never made it that far during his voyage.
“So the first flag to fly over the state of Oklahoma was actually the Royal Standard of Spain,” he said.
A link to the full presentation can be found by visiting www.eols.org. At the bottom of the home page is the link to the YouTube video. It will be available through Feb. 4. For more information or help finding the link, people are encouraged to call their local library branch.
