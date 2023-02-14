Okies enjoying lower gasoline prices than in most states

Oklahoma's gasoline prices are much lower than those in the rest of the nation, but with demand and temperature forecasted to increase, experts are warning of spikes in the coming months.
“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a Feb. 13 press release.
DeHaan said prices in some areas have gone up in the past weeks as the transition to summer gasoline nears. As Bilal Chaudhry, manager of X-Press Stop gas stations in Tahlequah, told the Daily Press in March, Americans typically see a small hike every year around Memorial Day, just as summer travel season hits.
“Ever since 2000, the Clean Air Act requires refineries to switch to a summer blend, which is healthier for the environment and doesn’t cause smog,” said Chaudhry.
Summer blends cost more than winter blends, and that cost is passed on to the customer.
“In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view,” said DeHaan. “Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices.”
On average, he said, gasoline prices typically rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day.
“Motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last,” said DeHaan.
Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson, said Oklahomans are currently paying the sixth-lowest price for gasoline in the country, compared to other states’ averages.
“Short of unanticipated world events that can greatly impact gas prices, [gas prices] are predicted to stay about where they are now and peak around the first week in May,” said Gamble.
Gamble said gasoline prices in the state averaged $3.13 on Feb. 8; $3.19 a week before that; $2.93 a month ago; and $3.13 a year ago. She explained how high prices can affect motorists’ habits.
“Unless gas prices stay elevated for a long period – say, at least several months – drivers typically just adapt,” said Gamble. “Last summer, when gas prices were at an all-time high, we did eventually see people making some changes in terms of fewer and shorter leisure trips.”
When fuel costs spiked this past November, Gena McPhail, director of tourism for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said she didn’t think gasoline prices would affect travel into Tahlequah for the holidays.
“People seem to be happy that prices had gone down a little,” said McPhail. “We’ve had a really good response with people calling about this weekend’s [holiday] festivities.”
Gamble said some Oklahoma drivers last summer were more intentional about running errands or going to appointments to save on gas.
“The pandemic brought a sizable switch in those working from home, and since the record highs occurred in the summer, more people were already working from home permanently or out for the summer, such as those in education,” said Gamble.
Gamble shared her thoughts on how prices might trend in the near future.
“Last week’s decision by [the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] to maintain current production levels and not make any cuts led to lower oil prices,” she said. “But Friday’s blockbuster U.S. report of jobs added in January, dropping the unemployment rate to a 54-year low of 3.4%, may have the opposite effect.”
Gamble said if recession fears fade and the global economy grows healthier, demand for oil may increase.
“If that occurs, prices may trend higher,” she said. “Keep an eye on the price of oil, because oil currently accounts for nearly 60% of what we pay at the pump. And rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists’ wallets.”
Since its most recent high at $120.73 per barrel on June 10, 2022, according to data from the U.S. Energy Administration, the spot price for Cushing, OK West Texas Intermediate crude oil has trended downward, with a smaller spike in mid-November. In its February short-term energy outlook, the EIA predicts WTI crude oil prices to decline steadily to about $70 per barrel through 2024.
