Okies have bad credit; paying bills on time will solve problem

Although credit scores are increasing across the country, Oklahoma hasn’t seen the same uptick as other states.
A recent report from QuoteWizard found that Oklahoma credit scores increased at the second-lowest rate in the U.S. between 2020 and 2021.
Credit scores are used for a variety of purposes.
“Potential employers look at your credit history and score to get an idea of who you are, what your priorities are and if you are likely to be a financial risk to their organization,” said Jaci Taylor, CPA and owner of Northeastern Oklahoma Accounting. “Also, a good credit score is something that takes time to build.”
Taylor said it is easier to maintain good credit rather than rebuild credit.
“Having good credit helps you be prepared for major purchases, which may occur unexpectedly from time to time,” she said. “If you continually monitor your own credit, you can also see how different actions impact your score.”
Scores fall into different categories that can influence various decisions, like home insurance rates. For example, LexisNexis Property Insurance defines a credit score of 776 to 997 as good, 626 to 775 as average, 501 to 625 as below average, and under 500 as less desirable.
“Paying your bills late – 30 days past your due date – is detrimental,” said Taylor. “Applying for credit numerous times can lower your score.”
Taylor said credit bureaus will take into consideration when you are making large purchases, like a car, and count inquiries made over a few days as one inquiry.
“However, continually seeking new credit makes you appear less responsible and more risky,” said Taylor.
Try to minimize high credit usage, she said.
“The lower your balance is compared to your credit limit the better you look. Definitely stay below 50% utilization, but 30% is even better," she said. "Never pay bills late, especially if they report to the credit bureau. Oftentimes they are reported as delinquent once you are 30 days past your due date. Monitor your credit report and history to verify accurate information is being reported and to identify any issues as soon as possible.”
Consumer reporting companies sometimes fail to screen for and eliminate incorrect or conflicting information. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau took action last October to address “junk data” in credit reports.
“When a credit report accuses someone of defaulting on a loan before they were born, this is nonsensical, junk data that should have never shown up in the first place,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a recent press release. “Consumer reporting companies have a clear obligation to use better procedures to screen for and eliminate conflicting information, or information that cannot be true.”
CFPB stated complaints about incorrect information in reports make up largest share of credit or consumer reporting complaints submitted to the bureau for at least the past six years. The CFPB receives more complaints about credit reporting than any other subject.
Get help
Consumers can submit consumer or credit reporting complaints by visiting consumerfinance.gov/complaint/.
