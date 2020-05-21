OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans can celebrate National 529 Day this May by taking advantage of a new offer from the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. Beginning Tuesday, May 26, OCSP will offer a $50 match to encourage families to start saving for college.
Though this year includes more uncertainty than ever, OCSP’s focus remains unchanged: to help families through the current environment and on to a bright future, and 529 Day offers a time to prioritize education.
New accounts opened between May 26 and May 31 with as little as $50 will receive a $50 bonus contribution after setting up a recurring contribution of $25 or more for six consecutive months. Oklahomans can visit ok4saving.org/529day for terms and conditions.1 The promotion ends May 31.
“National 529 Day draws awareness to a tax-advantaged way of putting aside money for future education expenses to help ease the burden of student loans,” said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, board chair for OCSP. “During these times, opening an OCSP account and continuing to make contributions is key to your child’s educational future. The 529 Day offer is another demonstration of our commitment to your loved one’s success.”
With tax advantages and an edge for long-term investors, McDaniel hopes to see many families take advantage of the offer this year.
“Creating an OCSP account for your child is easy and convenient,” McDaniel said. “More importantly, it has the potential to make a lasting impact on your child’s future.”
For more information about the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan or to open an account, visit www.ok4saving.org or call 877-654-7284.
