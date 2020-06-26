OKLAHOMA CITY - The State Chamber of Oklahoma is announcing its partner organization, Oklahoma Achieves, will combine forces with a new education reform initiative, Every Kid Counts Oklahoma. Ryan Walters, executive director of Oklahoma Achieves, will head the new organization.
Oklahoma Achieves was started in 2013 as a project of the State Chamber to focus the business community's efforts on education reform. Since that time, the organization has championed reforms to improve student outcomes, create stronger accountability metrics to ensure students are prepared for the workforce, and advanced policies encouraging choice and access for all students and their families. After seven years at the State Chamber, Oklahoma Achieves will wrap up its endeavors and be absorbed by EKCO.
EKCO is set to officially launch at the end of the summer. For more information, visit everykidcountsok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.