CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina - Two Oklahoma chapters picked up top honors as Alpha Pi Omega announced its national award winners Saturday night.
For the second time in the chapter's history, the Theta Chapter at Northeastern State University was named the organization's Undergraduate Chapter of the Year. The chapter last won the award in 2011.
To be considered for the award, the chapter submitted a portfolio, highlighting its members' campus and community involvement, individual awards and commitment to community service. During the 2018-2019 school year, Theta Chapter sisters participated in at least one group service project each month while maintaining a 3.34 chapter grade point average.
"Theta Chapter has worked very hard this year, both individually and as a whole," said Francine Cummings, awards committee chairwoman. "They have exemplified the mission of Alpha Pi Omega with their dedication to education, service, and celebrating traditionalism."
For the third straight year, the Gamma Chapter at Oklahoma State University received the sorority's Busy Bees of the Year award.
Presented to the chapter that has demonstrated the strongest commitment to community service, Gamma Chapter's members logged almost 400 hours of individual volunteer service during the 2018-2019 academic year. As a group, the chapter helped with the Iowa Tribe's annual veterans dance and at the Remember the 10 run, which benefits Oklahoma State University's student counseling program and provides scholarships to graduate students pursuing degrees in counseling, family therapy and psychology.
"Year in and year out, our sisters at Oklahoma State consistently make us proud by putting an emphasis on giving back to the community," said Grand President Mardella Sunshine Richardson. "Their hard work is truly commendable."
With more than 100 tribes represented nationwide, Alpha Pi Omega Sorority Inc. is the country's largest and oldest Native American Greek-letter organization. Founded on Sept. 1, 1994, at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, the sorority strives to provide a support network for collegiate and professional Native women in contemporary society while embracing traditional cultural practices.
