As of the Wednesday, April 21, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 445,963 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma – an increase of 238 cases from the previous report.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 239. The Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,189. In the state, 2,500,302 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 914,183 series completed.
Cherokee County was listed Wednesday as having a total of 5,595 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 207 cases are active; and 5,314 have recovered.
For the week of April 21, three Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 64 are in the "yellow" risk level, and 10 are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The Oklahoma COVID-19 Risk Level System is a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m., and information can be found on https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/covid-19-alert-system.html.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.