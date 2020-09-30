On Sunday, Sept. 27, the U.S Small Business Administration marked the 10th anniversary of the State Trade Expansion Program – a program dedicated to helping small businesses just like find global success.
For the last decade, STEP has awarded 302 state grants, which averaged over $518,000 in funding to all 50 states and U.S. Territories for a total of more than $156,000,000, generating nearly $1.8 billion in exports. During those 10 years, Oklahoma was awarded five grants through this program, totaling more than $2.2 million in funding.
The anniversary also comes alongside the announcement that the Oklahoma Department of Commerce has been awarded another STEP grant which will provide an additional $326,800 in funding for export promotion to assist small businesses.
“The intent of this program is to increase the number of small businesses that are exporting, and to increase the value of exports for those small businesses that are currently exporting,” said Nicole Boyles, Oklahoma Department of Commerce STEP grant director. “This funding from the SBA is a critical component in our overall export and trade program in Oklahoma. The STEP grant funds we’ve received help us to build the capacity of current and future small business exporters to compete in the global marketplace and expand their customer base outside of the U.S.”
Commerce has committed to using the newly awarded STEP funds to provide training opportunities, research and market entry reports, and reimburse participant companies for approved activities associated with attending trade events, trade missions, and international marketing initiatives for companies across Oklahoma. Commerce anticipates that by using the newly awarded grant funds to support various trade and export training and activities, Oklahoma could see a more than $31 million increase in exporting, benefiting small businesses in the state and expanding Oklahoma’s economy.
“With 85 percent of the state’s businesses qualifying as small businesses, being able to provide the necessary export and trade services to these companies is no small feat,” said Brent Kisling, ODC executive director.
Boyles said Oklahoma businesses have been severely impacted by disruption in the economy caused by COVID-19.
“Trade events were abruptly cancelled and trade opportunities virtually ground trade to a halt," she said. "We are excited to be able to soon announce our grant activities while will include both virtual and actual foreign trade missions.”
For more information on the STEP grant available through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, visit www.okcommerce.gov/step.
