The Oklahoma Bar Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards presentations.
Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. July 1. Awards will be presented to recipients at the OBA Annual Meeting this Nov. 10-12 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
"The OBA Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate both lawyers and non-lawyers who have made lasting impacts on the community and the practice of law," said Kara Smith, of Oklahoma City, who chairs the committee. "It's important to our committee that we also consider nominations from outside the legal field."
Lawyers who have upheld the highest ideals of the legal profession may be nominated for the Professionalism, Ethics or Courageous Lawyer Awards. Awards such as the Outstanding Service to the Public, Alma Wilson and Outstanding Pro Bono Service recognize lawyers who advocate on behalf of their community, children or the less fortunate.
To nominate an individual or organization, send a letter explaining why the candidate should receive the award. Please limit the letter to five pages, single-sided.
No form is necessary to submit an entry. Those submitting nominations do not need to be lawyers.
Nominations must be received by the deadline.
Mail the nomination to OBA Awards Committee, Oklahoma Bar Association, P.O. Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152 or email to awards@okbar.org.
More information and a list of award categories are available by calling 405-416-7000 or visiting the OBA website at www.okbar.org/awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.