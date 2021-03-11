OKLAHOMA CITY — House lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow schools to teach students skills needed to survive and thrive as adults in society.
The measure, which advances to the state Senate, proposes creating an “Adulting 101” elective that would be available in every district statewide as early as the 2022-23 school year, said state Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City.
“This is not necessarily a version of home ec,” she said. “Yeah, we may want them to sew a button. Yeah, we want them to know how to prepare a basic meal, or understand nutrition. But we also want them to have some skills that prepare them for life.”
Pittman said the course would teach financial literacy and budgeting, managing stress, grocery shopping, how to check oil levels in vehicles, and how to understand what the numbers on street signs mean. Students would also learn how to mail something, how to send a professional email, how to fill out apartment applications, how to write a cover letter and how to prepare a resume for a job.
“I know a lot of people feel like this should be taught at home,” Pittman said. “Yes, it should to a certain extent. We have grandparents raising grandchild. We have young parents that are raising young kids, and those parents didn’t get it from their parents. Sometimes those generational things were not passed down.”
As one of the youngest members in the Legislature, Pittman, 27, said when she graduated from Oklahoma City Public Schools, she felt like she lacked some of the skills needed to thrive.
“Having biology is great,” Pittman said. “Having English is great. Having science is great. Having math? Wonderful. And does that prepare you to be a citizen and productive member of society? Does that help you with all of the other things that you have to do as an adult?”
Academics are important and schools tend to focus on test scores and getting students into college, but that’s not the only thing that goes into “adulting,” Pittman said.
“If you want all these kids to go to college, that’s great,” Pittman said. “But are you really preparing them to be there, telling them about student loan debt and telling them that they can pay on their student loans while they’re still there. And, even if they don’t go to college, what training programs are available for them.”
She said there are some people who can go into a trade and make more money without college or accumulating the same amount of debt.
Schools in Texas and New York already offer similar courses, she said.
Pittman said the bill relies on a partnership with the state’s CareerTech program, which will use its family and consumer science curriculum. She said CareerTech is willing to partner with schools to come in and offer an elective class at no additional cost to districts.
Though the program would be available to any student in seventh to 12th grade, Pittman said the program will be geared toward high school students.
State Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, who voted in favor of the measure, questioned Pittman about the name — “Adulting 101.”
Pittman said she’s working on changing it.
State Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, the Senate author, said he has seen a great need for kids to have personal literacy education. He worked as a teacher before being elected to the Senate.
“We’re wanting to make sure that access is statewide, not in pockets across the state,” Bullard said.
He said how well students are prepared for life after graduating high school depends on the subject and the school.
“Some schools do a better job of preparing for college than others,” Bullard said. “Some schools do a better job of preparing for vocational than others. Our goal is to expand that to where they’re preparing everybody in school better for every need that they might have.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
