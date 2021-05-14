OKLAHOMA CITY — Public school proponents and lawmakers are heralding the state’s budget agreement that would see a record high $3.2 billion investment in public schools and ensure class size reductions in kindergarten and first grade.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said his caucus was focused on increasing public school funding by $171.8 million — or 6% — to allow lawmakers to comply with a provision of House Bill 1017, the state’s landmark Education Reform Act passed in 1990. It mandates the smaller classroom sizes as long as it’s properly funded.
“We see that as a big win,” McCall said. “We think creating smaller class sizes in those early years ... is great for teachers. Teaching smaller classes, we believe, insulates against burnout, and fatigue on teachers. And, we think it equates to a better education experience, better educational outcomes, especially in those early years.”
That initiative is viewed as a highlight of the Legislature’s $8.3 billion budget agreement for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget agreement was first unveiled Thursday and must still pass both chambers and be signed by the governor.
Other highlights of the proposed budget include:
— A reduction in the top personal income tax rate from 5% to 4.75%.
— A reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%.
— An average agency budget increase of 7.22%.
— A $42 million sales tax rebate for broadband expansion in underserved areas.
— Restore refundability of the Earned Income Tax Credit.
— Medicaid expansion for low-income Oklahomans.
— Adding $800 million to the state savings fund.
McCall, in particular, touted smaller class sizes. He said everything in school is built on top of the foundation that is laid in kindergarten and first grade.
“We think it’s a huge win for parents this session, and teachers and education overall,” he said.
Education proponents also heralded the additional classroom funding as a victory for schools.
“We support that 100%,” said Shawn Hime, executive director of the state School Boards Association. “Class size is one education reform that’s been researched over the years and been proven to work for student achievement.”
Hime also said he did not know what the typical class size is for kindergarten and first grade, but said most districts already prioritize having lower class sizes for those grades in order to increase one-on-one teacher interaction.
He said when the Great Recession hit in 2008, the Legislature stopped funding the smaller class sizes provision under House Bill 1017. Lawmakers instead issued permanent waivers until revenue reached a certain level — that’s currently $100 million more in the funding formula than in 2019, Hime said.
He said there are multiple ways districts can achieve the required class sizes. Those include hiring additional teachers and splitting classes or hiring teacher assistants. One teacher assistant is considered necessary for every nine students, he said.
“Educators have always welcomed the class size limits as long as they’re funded,” Hime added.
Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said class sizes are an important issue across the state because as budget cuts happened some class sizes rose to untenable levels.
“So trying to meet those 1017 requirements in the early grade is exciting,” Priest said. “We are pleased that the Legislature is continuing to put an emphasis on funding public education.”
But Priest said it will be difficult to find teachers for those grades because of a teacher shortage statewide.
Ginger Tinney, Professional Oklahoma Educators executive director, said districts across the state have started to lay off teachers as COVID-19 pushed more students out of traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms.
“If they have laid off people, then they’re going to be in a bind when their numbers go up and they don’t have any staff because they let them go,” Tinney said. “It’s going to be a double-edged sword for them. They’re not going to be able to have the staff to meet the needs when their students come back next year.”
Tinney said the class-size requirement hadn’t been funded in a long time, and when class sizes went above the mark, it was cheaper for some schools to pay a penalty than to hire somebody.
She said her group wants to see class sizes shrink as state funding grows.
“I’m just delighted to see them make a move to lower the class sizes, especially in the younger grades, when you’re teaching reading, it’s so, so important,” Tinney said. “And it’ll make the success rate of that go way up. I’m very, very happy to hear that.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
