OKLAHOMA CITY — Artist Lucas Simmons stood on a ladder, carefully adjusting the position of his latest work, which will likely hang in the halls of the state Capitol for the next century.
“Probably the most humbling part is to have the work hanging alongside the artists’ work that’s already here because their stuff’s incredible,” said Simmons, 33, of Shawnee.
For nearly a century, the Oklahoma State Capitol has quietly housed the work and portraits of some of the country’s most acclaimed artists and cultural treasurers that have strong ties to the state.
But in 2016, the 110-piece Capitol Art Collection began to disappear as experts crated and carted the paintings away in a bid to protect them as the multi-million dollar Capitol renovation work got underway. For nearly six years, the walls stood bare, devoid of the colors and the works of renowned artists such as Charles Banks Wilson and Wilson Hurley and the portraits of luminaries like Ralph Waldo Ellison, Will Rogers, Jim Thorpe, Sequoyah, Robert S. Kerr, Woody Guthrie and Te Ata.
Art officials used the years-long hiatus to compile condition reports, clean the existing works, apply museum-quality backings and do a data-driven analysis of what the collection was missing. They also commissioned 21 new pieces.
Now, the historical pieces are slowly returning along with 21 newly commissioned ones. Each tells a story of Oklahoma’s people, land and events, and arts officials are again ramping up efforts to encourage Oklahomans and student field trips to return to the Capitol to learn about their heritage through art.
“We want people to come in and be able to learn more about Oklahoma, learn more about artists in Oklahoma, and really gain an appreciation of how we’re telling the story of the history, the land, our events, our people, through this artwork,” said Jarica Walsh, Oklahoma Arts Council visual and public art director.
The 21 newest art commissions are part of a legislative initiative known as the Art in Public Places program, which requires any new or big capital improvement projects to reserve 1.5% of their construction budget for investment in art either inside or near the project.
Artists, most with ties to Oklahoma, have been hired to paint and sculpt the 21 new works that celebrate the state’s heritage.
Simmons on Thursday unveiled the first new commission installed in the Capitol. The painting is one of four that he’s been hired to create and install over the next months on the walls surrounding the center of the ground floor of the Capitol. His paintings will all celebrate the state’s motto, “Labor Conquers All Things.” Each painting will celebrate industry in one of the state’s four quadrants.
His 8.5-foot by 10-foot oil painting features real Oklahomans he’s met who live and currently work across the southeast part of the state. Featured prominently in the center of the painting and is a Seminole Nation storykeeper whom Simmons met at the Wewoka Sorghum Festival, and who does textile work.
Simmons said most Oklahomans probably don’t know that there’s such museum-quality art inside the state Capitol that’s free to the public.
“This is an incredible museum collection, and people should come see (it),” he said.
Arts officials said perhaps the artist who has the most palpable imprint is Charles Banks Wilson, who has 12 works inside the state Capitol.
Wilson, who once called Northeast Oklahoma home, is one of only 14 designated Oklahoma Cultural Treasures.
Wilson’s famous portraits of Will Rogers, Jim Thorpe, Sequoyah and Robert S. Kerr have returned to their traditional alcoves in the Fourth Floor Rotunda, but with their new custom hardware, now appear to be suspended in midair.
Wilson began teaching night classes at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in 1943 and later became chair of the art department, which he established in 1946 and continued to oversee for 16 years. His murals depicting Oklahoma history encircle 110 feet just below the Capitol dome.
Wilson died in 2013. In 2017, the Charles Banks Wilson estate gifted $1.1 million to NEO to support artists and art education.
Many of the other pieces of art will be located in new places based on themes.
The visitor’s entrance will soon feature pre-statehood and Native American history with many of the new works completed by newly-commissioned Native artists.
The first floor will honor Black history in Oklahoma and celebrate the state’s early involvement in the civil rights movement.
The second floor will honor the state’s landscapes, military history and the state’s “cultural treasurers” like Wilson, Dr. John Hope Franklin, Te Ata and Wanda Jackson, the queen of Rockabilly.
Te Ata’s portrait is the oldest piece in the Capitol Art Collection that dates back to around 1917. Te Ata, a Chickasaw storyteller, was named the state’s first cultural treasure in 1987. The artist, Nellie Shepherd, was one of the state’s first professional female artists and died of tuberculosis shortly after painting it, said Amber Sharples, the executive director of Arts Council.
The third floor will feature luminaries like Woody Guthrie, and the Fourth Floor, Oklahoma’s legacy.
The Fifth Floor’s art will honor the roots of Oklahoma commerce and economic development, honoring Oklahomans like T. Boone Pickens, Sam Walton and Cherokee Nation Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller.
A lunette mural celebrating the impact of women’s leadership will also be painted soon by former Enid resident Sara Scribner over the Hall of Governors.
Walsh said officials are also relaunching a grant program to bring in children as part of school field trips to see the art.
“I think a lot of people haven’t been here in a long time, and they’ll be really surprised by how beautiful this space is,” Walsh said. “We heard someone refer to it the other day as ‘the Vatican of Oklahoma,’ which we thought was really fun.”
She said the state Capitol is already a beautiful space but the artwork is its crowning jewel.
“Art is a universal medium to share stories and create pride, and in this space we’re trying to create the largest public art museum. The public investment is giving people the arts and making it accessible and giving them great pride in being an Oklahoman,” said Amber Sharples, executive director of the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Sharples’ favorite art piece is the three-panel Pro Patria mural, which stands over the grand staircase and was the first piece of art commissioned for the interior of the Capitol. It commemorates the Oklahomans who served and died during World War I and features 2,735 names that are individually painted.
“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” she said.
The Capitol’s murals were among the few pieces of art that were able to remain installed during the renovation, but they were professionally cleaned and carefully preserved.
Walsh’s favorite art piece happens to be the newest addition to the collection — Simmons’ commissioned panels.
It has paintings of a mouse, bumblebee, red tail hawk and Bigfoot concealed within it that Simmons encourages visitors to search for.
“That’s really it for the symbols that I want to share,” he said. “You’re welcome to look further than that.”
