TULSA – The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, in a partnership with four other statewide nonprofit organizations, is launching Advancing Oklahoma: A Statewide Conversation on Race.
Set to begin in June, the program, consisting of 11 monthly sessions, will bring together state leaders to listen, learn and understand race and race relations. Experts – from both inside Oklahoma and across the country – will guide conversations about changing demographics, attitudes, and how Oklahoma history reverberates through today’s culture. They’ll examine race relations in the context of the state’s school system, business, government and criminal justice system.
Advancing Oklahoma was founded on the notion that the state’s changing population brings opportunities and challenges – especially in the context of modern civil rights, as diverse populations struggle to understand one another. As a statewide leader, OKCNP’s values center on fostering cooperation, equity and open-mindedness among one another. Advancing Oklahoma provides the organization an opportunity to do that with a topic that has been the source of much divisiveness in the nation.
OKCNP’s CEO and President Marnie Taylor said this partnership portrays the best of the nonprofit sector – bringing together OKCNP, Leadership Oklahoma, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
“Five organizations coming together to provide a space for leaders in our state to engage in conversations about a topic as timely and relevant as race shows the power of our collective voice," said Taylor. "Feeling safe to express ideas, feelings and questions is a pivotal step in making lasting change.”
Each session will be held virtually and is scheduled from 9-11:00 a.m. Registration is required. The courses are specifically designed for members of OKCNP, Leadership Oklahoma, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, and are currently closed to the general public.
To register and to find out more information about Advancing Oklahoma and each of the nonprofits involved, go to www.advancingoklahoma.com.
