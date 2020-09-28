OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded scholarships to Raelynn Hamilton from Tahlequah High School and Kelsey Hooper from Keys High School for the 2020-21 academic year.
Hamilton is a recipient of the Oklahoma Youth With Promise Scholarship, a $3,000 award offered to students who were in foster care at the time of high school graduation. Hamilton plans to attend Northeastern State University this fall.
Keys High School graduate Kelsey Hooper received the Oklahoma State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors: Professionally Engineering the Future Scholarship. Hooper is attending Oklahoma State University.
Graduating seniors from all Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. To learn more, visit occf.org/scholarships.
