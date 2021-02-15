BARTLESVILLE - Oklahoma Connections Academy, one of Oklahoma's tuition-free, online public schools for students in grades K-12, is now enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Established in 2011, Oklahoma Connections Academy is specifically designed for a full-time virtual environment, and serves more than 1,670 students statewide.
As an accredited, online public school, Oklahoma Connections Academy provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. The teachers are trained to bring skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize fostering connections with students and their families.
Students represent a diversity of backgrounds and education histories, ranging from those who are academically ahead or struggling in a traditional school setting to those who experience health challenges or bullying. At Oklahoma Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and flexible scheduling. Families interested in should visit the website, www.OklahomaConnectionsAcademy.com, to begin the process for the 2021-22 school year.
