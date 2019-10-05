OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Conservation Historical Society has announced the launch of the Oklahoma Conservation Heritage Oral History Collection.
The Oklahoma Conservation Historical Society has partnered with the Oklahoma State University Library to record and archive interviews with individuals who have made contributions to conservation in Oklahoma. Audio, video, and transcripts of the interviews are posted digitally in the new Conservation Heritage Section of the OSU Library’s oral history collections. Interviews are available to researchers and the general public.
Oklahoma holds a unique place within the American conservation movement, as the epicenter of the worst man-made ecological disaster in history, the Dustbowl. Out of the 1930s conservation districts were created by local farmers and ranchers who recognized the need to implement voluntary conservation practices on private working lands. Over the course of the last 80-plus years, Oklahoma has been a leader in the adoption of practices that benefit the health of soils and water while building resiliency on farms and ranches.
The Oklahoma Conservation Historical Society believes these interviews will preserve the storied and proud history of conservation in Oklahoma. This collection is a celebration of individuals and programs that have contributed to making Oklahoma known across the country as a leader in conservation.
“We are most appreciative of the efforts of the Oral History Research Program at the OSU Library for working with us to create this collection,” said Ben Pollard, president of the Oklahoma Conservation Historical Society. "We have a proud conservation history in Oklahoma and are pleased that these first-person accounts are now available.”
The Oklahoma Conservation Historical Society was formed in partnership with the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Oklahoma Chapter of the Soil and Waters Conservation Society and the RC&D Association.
“Please take the time to listen to these great Oklahomans tell their story of bringing our state back from an environmental disaster,” said Trey Lam, executive director of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. “What a fantastic project teaching history in the first person. Conservationists want to leave the land better for the next generation. Now that generation can learn how these pioneers did it. We owe a huge thank you to the Oklahoma Conservation Historical Society.”
To listen to the 19 completed oral histories, visit: https://library.okstate.edu/oralhistory/digital/ or okconservation.org/history.
