The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on June 2 that there had been an increase of 3,053 COVID-19 cases in the state within the past week.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,140. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 345. Oklahoma has listed 1,051,070 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 4,522 active cases.
On May 19, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 14,648 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths remains at 151. The CDC reported Friday, June 3, that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the low level, or the "green zone."
The total doses administered in Oklahoma as of June 2 were 5,993,333, according to the OSDH weekly summary for May 31, and at least 2,281,024 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Learn more
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.