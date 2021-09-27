OKLAHOMA CITY — With a daily case count of 1,666 on Sept. 27, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline. Today’s case count is 41 percent lower than the peak 7-day average case count, when 2,806 cases were reported on Aug. 30.
“With a decrease in overall cases, breakthrough infections and hospitalizations over the past month, combined with the rollout of the booster dose for eligible populations, I’m hopeful that our state will continue to see positive progress in our pandemic response,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “We are cautiously optimistic about this downward trend and are thankful for the hard work of Oklahomans across the state that got us here. But it is important Oklahomans remain vigilant to ensure these trends continue."
“Data suggests that continued mitigation efforts in Oklahoma have been successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially our vaccination efforts,” said Frye. “However, there is still work to be done to protect our communities from widespread transmission and the emergence of new variants. If you are eligible and have yet to get vaccinated, please do that as soon as possible. Our vaccines are safe and effective and have shown to hold strong against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Over the past 30 days, 91 percent of hospitalizations have occurred in people who are unvaccinated. The best way to protect yourself, your family and your community is to get vaccinated.”
COVID-19 vaccines are readily available at a variety of providers in every county. Eligible Oklahomans can find vaccine appointments in their area by visiting a local pharmacy or personal provider, using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal, visiting https://www.vaccines.gov/ or by calling 211.
