OKLAHOMA CITY – In continuing efforts to chip away at the state’s teacher shortage, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has launched a new online tool to pair teachers with job openings in Oklahoma public school districts.
Using the Oklahoma Educator Credentialing System, school administrators can post job openings at OKTeacherMatch.com and instantly access a pool of educators actively seeking employment who are certified in the desired subject areas. Certified educators can also see vacancies that match their credentials. To be eligible to use this feature, teachers must have a valid Oklahoma teaching credential.
“The job match features found at OKTeacherMatch.com are a breakthrough in connecting districts with qualified educators and will streamline our efforts to help ensure our students have equitable access to an effective teacher in every classroom,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “We are excited to launch this convenient and innovative tool that will make the hiring process less burdensome on teachers and administrators, and ultimately benefit kids.”
The new job portal displays estimated salaries for each job opening, reflecting the average $7,400 teacher pay raise over the last two years and the job-seeking teacher’s degree level and years of experience. Since the 2017-18 school year, Oklahoma has seen significant growth in its teacher workforce with the addition of more than 1,700 classroom teachers.
Teachers interested in new opportunities and former teachers looking to re-enter the profession can access the new job match portal through OSDE’s Single Sign On by visiting OKTeacherMatch.com. For more information on how to log in, view OECS's Educator Certification User Guide.
Teachers can expect to see the number of job openings increase this spring as schools begin posting vacancies for the 2020-21 school year.
