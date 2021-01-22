Oklahoma Department of Labor donates equipment to support NSU Environmental Health & Safety Program

A donation to Northeastern State University’s Environmental, Health and Safety Management program is expected to better prepare students for the future job market.
Last month, the Oklahoma Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration Consultation Division donated air and noise equipment – with an estimated value of close to $30,000 – to the program. The equipment donation includes a number of sound calibrators, air flow pumps and air velocity indicators.
“Although the equipment is not brand new, the donation is very much appreciated as it will help students tremendously with hands-on experience in classes,” said Dr. Mai Anh Vu Tran, associate professor and department chair of Information Systems and Technology in the College of Business & Technology. “The equipment collection will be an indispensable part of our future safety lab as our long-term goal for the program is to be accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology and a safety lab is one of the accreditation requirements.”
Jason Hudson, director of the OSHA Consultation Division with the Oklahoma Department of Labor, said the equipment is similar to what NSU students will use in their future jobs and will help give them a leg up on future employment prospects in the field.
“It will help give them a head start and become a more attractive new hire when they can say they have used sampling equipment and know how to set it up,” Hudson said.
Hudson, a Northeastern State University alumnus, said he learned so much while he was in the NSU Environmental, Health and Safety Management program. He added that the bachelor’s and master’s degrees he received have supported his career and provided important lessons he would never forget.
“Industry donations like this are so important to the programs, but any donation can make an impact,” Hudson said. “I hope this helps past and future graduates look to the program and think of what they do to help the next generation of environmental, health and safety professionals. Our education is the backbone to creating a more skilled and desirable workforce.”
Vu Tran said the Environmental, Health and Safety Management program at NSU was also recently designated as a Qualified Academic Program. The designation makes the program more competitive with peers in Oklahoma and the region and provides NSU students with numerous opportunities while studying and upon graduation.
