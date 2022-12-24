LOCUST GROVE – The Institute for Excellence in Writing, a publishing company for schools and homeschools, is providing free gifts to teachers and teaching parents this holiday season for the ninth consecutive year through its "Twelve Days of Christmas Giving" promotion starting Dec. 26.
“This is one of the many ways we like to give back to teachers and parents who are doing the hard work of educating future generations,” said Julie Walker, chief marketing officer. “Immediately following Christmas, we offer free digital gifts every day for 11 days. On the 12th day, we offer a physical product that we ship right to their door.”
For the first 11 days, the gifts include digital products, audio, video talks, and other resources, all with a focus on language arts. On the final day, a physical gift – a product from the company’s product line – is shipped to participants. Throughout the 12 days, IEW offers free shipping domestically.
“At IEW we understand the importance of the role of educator in shaping the life of a student,” said Walker. “That’s why we are dedicated to equipping teachers and parents with the right tools to help their students flourish. We hope that these gifts will inspire and encourage educators as they tackle the new year.”
Teaching parents, classroom teachers or administrators, tutors, and others can take advantage of this opportunity and sign up to receive email reminders to claim the daily gifts by visiting IEW.com/Christmas2022.
