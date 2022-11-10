The 81st Oklahoma Farm Bureau Annual Meeting is set to take place from Nov. 11-13.
Meeting attendees will be joined by hundreds of farmers and ranchers, as they gather for the 2022 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Annual Meeting at the Embassy Suites in Norman. Throughout the three-day event, the state’s leading agricultural organization will honor its top members and county Farm Bureaus, set grassroots policy for 2023, elect leaders, and more.
Highlights for the meeting will include remarks from Rep. Markwayne Mullin on Friday, Nov. 11; Farm Bureau policy development sessions, the election of OKFB District 6 director, recognition of the 2022 OKFB District farm and ranch families, naming the top young farmer and rancher on Saturday, Nov. 12; a trade show from Nov. 11-12 featuring agricultural and other vendors; and a worship service on Sunday, Nov. 13.
A complete schedule of the OKFB annual meeting is available at okfb.news/Meeting22. For more information, contact Rachel Havens at rachel.havens@okfb.org or at 405-320-0102.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.