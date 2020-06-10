Organizers canceled the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson on Tuesday.
"Primarily, financially is the reason, both for the city and for our sponsors that help underwrite the event," Wilkerson said. "It’s a very expensive event to put on and the city has subsidized it with that tourism tax, and with that dollar down, the city decided not to do it this year. We hope to be back in 2021."
The festival was scheduled to take place Aug. 29-30. This year would mark the festival's third showing; prior years drew crowds of approximately 10,000 people, Wilkerson said.
"We’ve done two. They’re extremely popular, and it’s an event we hope to have grown as even more of a tourism event to bring out of towners to Muskogee," Wilkerson said. "If you can’t afford to do it, you can’t afford to do it. We’re disappointed it won’t happen. There’s a lot of things that won’t happen, and a lot of canceled events."
The city's goal is to try and continue growing the event next year, instead, Wilkerson said.
"We just had to make some tough choices, and we think that skipping a year won’t be that detrimental to the event," Wilkerson said.
The "tough choices" boiled down to a downturn in tourism collections prompted by COVID-19 restrictions, Wilkerson said.
"Our overall budget was around $70,000. We have typically taken in half that from sponsors. We charge an admission, and we have vendors and sales and stuff like that," Wilkerson said. "Then it does require a subsidy from the tourism dollars that the city’s budgeted for us in the past two years. We have to make these decisions ahead of budget time. We’re doing it now through our budget process."
Moreover, organizers weren't sure about the feasibility of hosting a mass event in August, Wilkerson said.
"That’s the other unknown, what the CDC recommendations would be in relation to large mass events," Wilkerson said.
