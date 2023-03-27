Oklahoma FFA Foundation announces interns

The Oklahoma FFA Foundation recently announced the participants in the Foundation's 2023 Leadership Intern Program.
Chloe Silka, of Locust Grove FFA, was selected for the program. Jacey Fye, executive director of the FFA Foundation made the official announcement this week.
The intern program is designed to provide high school FFA members with the unique opportunity to observe first-hand the development and management techniques used to construct and facilitate the Oklahoma FFA Convention experience.
Participants develop a profile of their FFA leadership program in an application form, and those applications are then judged by a statewide panel from the Foundation Board of Directors. Four high school juniors are selected from FFA chapters across the state.
The two boys and two girls report to the BOK Arena in Tulsa Monday, May 1 for their three-day experience. Students will assist in setup of the foundation and alumni booths, have one-on-one sessions with various state staff and other convention professionals, assist with various banquets and leadership sessions, escort VIP guests to various functions, and much more.
Students will have time in their schedules to attend leadership workshops, attend various banquets, and spend time with their home chapters during evening events. Interns will be Foundation guests and will receive complimentary accommodations at the Double Tree Downtown Tulsa Hotel and will also receive a stipend for meal functions not covered during the convention.
Other Oklahoma FFA Foundation Leadership intern participants include Mylee Sims of the Burlington FFA, Ross Turner of the Oologah FFA, and Cooper Kline of the North Rock Creek FFA.
