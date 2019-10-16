Oklahoma GOP chairman to speak to Cherokee County Republican Women

Cherokee County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The program is presented by the Oklahoma Republican Party State Chairman David McLain. The CCRW welcomes both men and women as guests.
McLain was elected state chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party in April 2019. He was the chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party from 2017 to 2019, and was Republican nominee for Oklahoma State Senate, District 34, in 2016.
McLain has been married to his wife, Aleen, for 30 years, and they have three grown married children, and six grandchildren. He resides in Skiatook, where he and his wife run their business in general construction, developing, remodeling, cabinetry manufacturing, and concrete work.
A Navy veteran, McLain served on the USS WASP LHD-1, as a plank owner, in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was a CASA volunteer for abused and neglected children in the court system, and a Thunderbird Youth Academy mentor. He was senior pastor of Hope Fellowship Mission Church in Kingman, Arizona, and is currently an elder at Immanuel Baptist Church in Skiatook.
The CCRW club strives to empower women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. Members support all Republican candidates in the primary process, and have the goal to be informed voters and community servants.
CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Armory. The board meets at 9 a.m.; the club meets at 10; and the speaker begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to eat a dutch-treat lunch after the meeting. Interested parties may come to the club meeting, stay for the speaker, and join members and the speaker for lunch.
For more information about the club, call President Carolyn Evans at 918-456-8779.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.