OKLAHOMA CITY – The 94th class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame will receive Oklahoma’s highest honor on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 18, in Tulsa.
Since the first induction in 1928 more than 700 Oklahomans have received the honor. As only those nominated for induction are considered, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame needs help from the public. Visit OklahomaHoF.com to view nomination guidelines and nominate the Oklahomans worthy of induction by the March 1 deadline for the Class of 2021.
“Each year we are proud to honor Oklahomans who have contributed to our state’s rich heritage by making strides in their industry and bettering mankind. Each class should be a true representation of those responsible for the continued growth and meaningful change in our great state and we ask all Oklahomans to join us to ensure those who meet those guidelines are nominated,” said Shannon L. Rich, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum. “Being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame is the single-highest honor an individual can receive from our state,” Rich continued. “The recognition of our state’s greatest asset–our people–is the foundation upon which our organization was created. Our mission is to instill state pride by preserving and telling the stories of these extraordinary people.”
Founded in 1927, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame preserves Oklahoma’s unique history while promoting pride in the state. Through each of its programs and the Gaylord-Pickens Museum, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame honors the state’s rich tradition by telling Oklahoma’s story through its people.
For questions or to request additional information about nominations for the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, contact Brenda Schwartz, director of Honoree Relations, at 405-523-3209 or bbs@oklahomahof.com.
