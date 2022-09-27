OKLAHOMA CITY - For the 12th year, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame will be rewarding the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship to one Oklahoma high school senior. The $6,000 scholarship, which is distributed over a four-year period, is based on the student's leadership roles, civic/community involvement, academic achievement, and knowledge and pride of Oklahoma.
To be considered, students must be a current high school senior who attends an Oklahoma public, private, charter, or homeschool; commit to attending an Oklahoma college or university; and be nominated by a teacher, administrator, or any other adult not related to the student.
The scholarship fund was created predominantly by the personal donations of Oklahoma Hall of Fame members who seek to encourage and inspire the next generation of Oklahoma leaders. Scholarship applications are due Friday, Oct. 7. For more information and to gain access the scholarship application, visit www.OklahomaHOF.com/Scholarships.
For more information about the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship and other scholarships offered by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, contact Vice President Gini Moore Campbell at gmc@oklahomahof.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.