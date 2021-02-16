Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is offering health education classes for older adults on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Cherokee County seniors are invited to attend.
The schedule is as follows:
• Healthier Choices, Healthier You, six-week class series with Sharon and Chris, Wednesdays, March 17-April 21, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• Diabetes Self-Management Program, six-week series with Sharon and Cindy, Mondays, Feb 22.-March 29, 2-4 p.m.
• Powerful Tool For Caregivers, six-week series with Charles and Cindy, Thursdays, March 4-April 8, 1-3 p.m.; and six-week series with Sharon and Chris, Wednesdays, March 17-April 21, 2-4 p.m.
• Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind, four-week series with Sharon and Chris, Mondays, March 8-29, 9-10:30 a.m.; and four-week series with Cindy and Charles, Tuesdays, March 9-30, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Tai Chi for Better Balance, 12-week class with Tina, Classes Tuesdays & Thursdays, Feb. 16-April 13, 4-5 p.m.
• Walk With Ease, six-week series with Tina and Lindsay, Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 15-March 24, 4-5 p.m.
To register for a class or for more information, call 1-918-660-3170 or email: Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu, Christopher-M-Anderson@ouhsc.edu, Tina-Rudding@ouhsc.edu, Lindsay-M-Mitchell@ouhsc.edu, or Charles-Butler@ouhsc.edu.
