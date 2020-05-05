GlobalHealth, an Oklahoma-based health insurance provider, has launched a Facebook competition for Oklahomans to participate in as a way to stay connected and share healthy activities while sheltering at home.
“We’re all doing our part to stay home during this time to ensure we limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Scott Vaughn, GlobalHealth president and CEO. “Even though we’re at home, we should still focus on our health, so let’s be healthy together.”
Starting May 6, Oklahomans can submit their selfies of healthy stay-at-home activities for a chance to win a $10 Walmart gift card. The top entries in each category with the most likes or loves will win.
Three steps to participate are:
• Like the GlobalHealth Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/GlobalHealthInc and post a comment on the original post with an activities. For the selfie competition, it is encouraged to use the hashtag #GlobalHealthySelfie.
• Share the original post to encourage friends and family to post their own submission, and to like/love the submitted entry.
• The top five comments in the original post with the most likes/loves will win.
Anyone that lives in Oklahoma that is 18 years or older with a Facebook profile can participate and anyone who has not already won a prize for each respective competition can win. A new competition will be posted every week, and winners will be announced the following week until the contest ends. Entries must be original; any copyrighted content will not be allowed. All picture submissions allow GlobalHealth to use that content and photos in any future marketing and advertising.
For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/GlobalHealthInc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.