OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Human Services announced the investment of $27 million of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding to organizations serving low-income Oklahoma families. These contract awards are a result of a TANF Investment Strategy created by the agency just over a year ago to receive and review proposals and deploy reserve TANF funds to nonprofit organizations with family stability as a component of their mission through collaborative, public-private partnerships.
“Oklahoma Human Services is committed to building a culture of collaboration and we believe that leveraging public-private partnerships will provide transformational pathways of hope for families in our state,” said Justin Brown, cabinet secretary for Human Services and OKDHS director. “We are proud to partner with nonprofits that are already doing exceptional work across our state. Investing state dollars in their programs allows them to further expand their reach to even more Oklahoma families.”
The TANF program provides states with flexibility in operating programs designed to help low-income families with children achieve economic self-sufficiency. States use TANF to fund monthly cash assistance payments to low-income families with children, as well as a wide range of other services. While the number of families utilizing TANF fluctuates year over year, states receive the same amount of funding each year. This has resulted in a number of states having reserve dollars.
With this funding announcement, Oklahoma is on the national forefront of how to utilize these dollars in a collaborative and meaningful way in communities. OKDHS created an Advisory Committee with representatives from across the state, to gather feedback and thoughtfully create a strategy that utilizes some of Oklahoma’s best resources, our nonprofit partners.
OKDHS also plans to fund projects focused on five additional strategic priorities through five additional rounds of RFP’s to improve outcomes for Oklahoma families including supporting basic needs of families, prevention, economic independence, pregnancy prevention and youth supports. Future solicitations will be issued by the State of Oklahoma’s contracting agency, Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) Central Purchasing Division.
For more information on the TANF program, visit the Administration for Children and Families’ website at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ofa/programs/temporary-assistance-needy-families-tanf
