VINITA – The Oklahoma Humane Society has announced the merger of Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter Vinita and the Oklahoma Humane Society. The new name of the combined organizations will be Oklahoma Humane Northeast. While the merger has been in the works for a little over 12 months, it will not be complete for up to 24 months.
PAAS’s original vision has changed since it was launched seven years ago. The relocation program, Pets For Life, and low-cost spay and neuter program have taken center stage and allowed PAAS to become a resource for the surrounding public and their pets. Strong community relationships have nearly eliminated animal intakes and surrenders, so the goal now is to reach farther.
“Animal welfare is changing. OK Humane and PAAS Vinita were both facing an increased need to provide veterinary care for underserved areas. We turned to a new model of prioritizing keeping pets in their homes by offering fresh and innovative support services. Working together, more animals and pet owners will get the care they need,” said Dana McCrory, OK Humane president and CEO.
Vinita residents, community partners, and rescue agencies won’t see immediate changes. They can expect to see a few new faces, new signs, new national partnerships, and an increased presence in and around Vinita. As the two teams continue to merge and align processes, subtle shifts may emerge. OK Humane is committed to transparency, and all partners will hear about service changes in advance.
OK Humane Northeast is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for food pantry visits, to act as a community resource, and to schedule spay and neuter and wellness visits for pets.
The Oklahoma Humane Society is one of Oklahoma’s largest animal rescues and is entirely donor-funded and foster-based. OK Humane’s mission is to end the needless euthanasia of dogs and cats in the state of Oklahoma. OK Humane has a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, a neonate clinic, a robust adoption program, a relocation program, among several other initiatives to help increase the state’s live-release rate of animals from local shelters.
For more information on OK Humane, visit okhumane.org.
