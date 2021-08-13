OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Trade Show and Conference will take place in Oklahoma City, Aug. 16-18, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100 Mick Cornett Drive, Oklahoma City.
For three days, thousands of Tribal Gaming leaders, experts, educators, company representatives and members of the media will gather in Oklahoma City to do business, attend informational sessions and network with others in the Tribal Gaming industry in Oklahoma, the region and the nation.
OIGA has integrated COVID-19 safety protocols and is following recommendations from the CDC and state and local authorities. There will also be a vaccination station on-site, available to anyone wishing to receive their first dose, made possible by a collaboration between Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and OIGA.
“We are incredibly excited to be back and look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones. If you have never attended the OIGA Trade Show, you are in for a treat! It is a lively, fun, informative, high-energy assembly of some of the biggest names in the gaming and hospitality industries and will draw nearly 2,500 vendors, visitors and guest speakers to downtown Oklahoma City to celebrate and advance our industry,” said Matthew L. Morgan, OIGA chairman.
Monday, Aug. 16, begins with a golf tournament to benefit the John Marley Scholarship Foundation, which OIGA established in 2008 to provide educational opportunities for OIGA member employees and their families. The John Marley Scholarship Foundation is dedicated to the search for knowledge and the provision of scholarships for eligible individuals in order to attend accredited colleges, universities and trade schools in Oklahoma or other states. The Foundation is named for John Marley, a man instrumental in the development of OIGA.
Conference sessions led by industry experts begin Tuesday morning. Session topics include "McGirt: One Supreme Court Decision – What Are the True Implications," "Indian Country: Implications of Mobile," "E-Sports: The Games Millions Play!" and "The History of Oklahoma Indian Gaming: The Chapters Written to Date."
"McGirt: One Supreme Court Decision – What Are the True Implications" will address the ramifications of last year's McGirt case. Following the decision, many far-reaching concerns and theories emerged on the impact of McGirt. This session will review the cause and effect of the decision by the court in addressing the establishment of a reservation and the jurisdiction over a crime.
"Indian Country: Implications of Mobile" will address nationwide tribal and state compacts that have expanded to include sports betting. The requirement of operating on “Indian Lands” in IGRA has impacted Tribes in their desire to competitively offer mobile sports betting. In a market with competing commercial interests, this can limit Tribal reach considerably. This timely discussion will review this dilemma and what if anything can be done.
"E-Sports: The Games Millions Play!" will examine the impact of E-sports. Slated to surpass a $1 billion dollar industry in 2021, and a growing subsection to the global gaming market, E-Sports are the answer to that competitive gamer.
In "The History of Oklahoma Indian Gaming: The Chapters Written to Date," attendees will listen to accounts from legal minds at the negotiating table as they discuss what was contemplated in the outset for Oklahoma Tribal Gaming. The negotiations, the lawsuits and the current place in time for the Oklahoma Tribal Nations.
The Trade Show Floor will open at noon, Tuesday Aug. 17. Vendors from around the world will showcase new gaming technologies and ancillary services of every description.
The annual awards ceremony will be held on the Trade Show Floor Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 4-5 p.m., during which time the Chairman’s and Modern Day Warrior awards will be presented. John Marley Scholarship recipients will also be announced and introduced.
A special announcement will also be made by the National Indian Gaming Commission during this time.
Wednesday will continue with conference sessions all morning and the opening of the Trade Show floor in the afternoon.
