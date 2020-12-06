OKLAHOMA CITY - Commissioner Glen Mulready announced Friday that the Oklahoma Insurance Department received its accreditation renewal by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners at their virtual fall national meeting.
Mulready and the financial regulation team led by Andy Schallhorn view accreditation by the NAIC as a vital part of their commitment to the citizens of Oklahoma. Accreditation standards enable OID to provide expanded consumer protections and to institute and maintain the highest standards in financial regulation. The accreditation review is repeated every five years to confirm that the Oklahoma Insurance Department meets all requirements.
"Our financial analysts and examiners take great pride in providing accurate and thorough reviews on all companies domiciled in the state. It is a tedious process but one that we take great pride in performing. Our primary mission is to protect the consumer and to give them the confidence that they are doing business with a financially sound and solvent insurance company," said Mulready.
All state insurance departments are accredited by the NAIC. To achieve this accreditation, the department must meet stringent national standards that effectively monitor insurance company solvency. The accreditation process involves an evaluation by the NAIC accreditation team that reviews data and procedural documents and interviews the financial team members performing the analysis. OID will have its next review in 2025.
Those with questions about other insurance issues can contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 800-522-0071 or visit the website at www.oid.ok.gov.
