OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Insurance Department partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Securities, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Oklahoma Banker’s Association, and AARP Oklahoma to host the Hoodwinked Fraud Conference virtually, beginning July 8.
On Wednesdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29, at 10 a.m., the Hoodwinked Fraud Conference will offer a fraud-related webinar series, from Medicare and health care fraud to relationship scams, cyber scams, investment, banking, and securities fraud.
This conference will educate Oklahomans on the latest white-collar crimes and provide tips for staying safe. This virtual event will consist of four total educational sessions led by speakers with diverse areas of expertise such as state agency directors, law enforcement professionals, and individuals from the fraud prevention fields.
“We are excited to offer our first virtual conference and grateful to our partners who’ve come together to help make this possible,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “In this unprecedented time when fraudsters are taking advantage of fear and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we are looking to bring our community together and offer sessions that will help Oklahomans protect themselves and their loved ones with new skills, understanding and knowledge.”
Registration for the event is complimentary and open online at www.oid.ok.gov. Visit www.oid.ok.gov/consumers/events/hoodwinked for speaker information and updates about the conference or follow OID’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
For questions about other insurance issues, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov.
