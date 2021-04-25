OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Insurance Department is partnering with the Oklahoma Social Security Administration, the Oklahoma Department of Securities, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Oklahoma Banker’s Association and AARP Oklahoma to host the Annual Hoodwinked Fraud Conference on May 6.
Additional events will follow each Thursday on May 13, 20, and 27 and June 3, 10, and 17 at 10 a.m.
The Hoodwinked Fraud Conference will offer various fraud-related webinar sessions, from Medicare and health care fraud to Social Security scams, relationship scams, cyber scams, investment, banking fraud, and securities fraud.
“We are excited to offer our virtual conference again this year and grateful to our partners who’ve come together to help make this possible,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “In this unprecedented time when fraudsters are taking advantage of fear and uncertainty, we are looking to bring our community together and offer resources that will help Oklahomans protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Hoodwinked will educate Oklahomans on the latest white-collar crimes and provide tips for staying safe. This virtual event will consist of seven educational webinars led by speakers with diverse areas of expertise such as state agency directors, Medicare professionals, and individuals from the fraud prevention fields. This year, the Oklahoma Social Security Administration is joining for the first time as Social Security fraud is on the rise. According to SSA Public Affairs Specialist Jose Olivero they receive over 35,000 telephone scams reported monthly.
“We continue to see some older scams that have been modified to fit the current pandemic climate as well as some new scams, all targeting seniors,” said Ray Walker, director of the Medicare Assistance Program at the OID. “This is a great opportunity to learn how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you may have become a victim.”
Registration for the event is complimentary and open online at www.oid.ok.gov. For speaker information and updates about the conference, visit www.oid.ok.gov/consumers/events/hoodwinked.
For questions about other insurance issues, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov.
