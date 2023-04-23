On Monday, May 1, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., in celebration of Law Day, hundreds of attorneys across Oklahoma will provide free legal advice to members of their communities.
Oklahoma City and Tulsa lawyers will staff a statewide hotline, providing free legal answers to all Oklahomans. The statewide numbers to call are 405-429-4290 and 918-340-5297. A message can also be sent to AskALawyer@okbar.org.
The hotline and Ask A Lawyer email will only be monitored on Monday, May 1.
“Law Day is special because it gives lawyers another chance to serve their communities,” said Oklahoma Bar Association President Brian Hermanson. “Volunteer attorneys will be dedicating their time to answering your legal questions at no cost. We encourage all Oklahomans with legal questions to call in.”
The Ask A Lawyer free legal advice project is one of several events in which Oklahoma lawyers participate to observe Law Day. Free resources and informational videos covering common legal questions are also available online. Visit the Oklahoma Bar Association Facebook page at www.facebook.com/okbarassociation to see these videos and other helpful legal resources.
Though Law Day is celebrated across the country, it was Wewoka attorney and 1953 OBA President Hicks Epton, who originally had the idea of celebrating the law and how it affects people’s lives in 1951. President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day nationally by proclamation in 1958; in 1961, Congress set aside May 1 as a day for all Americans to celebrate their freedom and the ideals of equality and justice under the law.
More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at www.okbar.org/LawDay.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service, and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.